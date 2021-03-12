UrduPoint.com
1 Killed In Road Accident In Peshawar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 03:09 PM

One person was killed while another sustained injuries when a motorcycle collided with a passenger van on Adina road, Swabi here on Friday

According to Rescue-1122, Shoib Umar Jan and his friend Amir Umer were riding a motorcycle when their two-wheeler was hit by a speeding passenger van at Jahgath, Adina road.

Result, Shoib Umar died on the spot while Amir Umer was injured. Rescue team rushed to the accident site and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

