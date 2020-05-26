1 killed in road mishap

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :A 22-year-old young man Monday died and another received injuries in a road mishap near Double Road area of the provincial capital.

According to police sources, the victims were crossing the road when a speedy car hit them.

As a result, Sami Ullah died on the spot after receiving serious injuries and Noorullah suffered wounds.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the body and injured to the civil hospital. The body of deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police have registered a case.