1 Killed, One Injured In Chiniot Accident
Muhammad Irfan Published December 23, 2024 | 10:00 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) A woman was killed and another sustained injuries in a road accident that took place in Chiniot area, tv channels quoting
Rescue sources reported on Monday.
According to details, a rashly driven tractor-trolley hit the car coming from opposite direction, resulted in killing of a woman
on the spot.
Another female was also injured in the same incident.
The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital. Police also reached the spot and started investigation.
