UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1 Killed, One Injured In Truck-car Collision Near Gujar Khan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 09:30 AM

1 killed, one injured in truck-car collision near Gujar Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :At least one person died and another sustained injuries on Saturday morning when a speeding truck collided with a dumper near Gujar Khan Rawalpindi.

The tragic incident occurred near Gujar Khan where a over speeding truck hit a dumper coming from the opposite direction, in result the dumper cleaner died on the spot and an other critically injured, a private tv channel reported.

The truck driver was feeling sleepy due to which he lost control of the vehicle and it rammed into a dumper, police said.

Police teams reached at the spot soon after the incident and started rescue efforts, a police officials said, adding, the rescue workers used a crane to lift the truck and pull out the body from the wreckage.

The body and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Police Driver Vehicle Died Rawalpindi Gujar Khan TV From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

8 minutes ago

Honorary doctorate for Sharjah Ruler’s cultural ..

9 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler visits Madrid’s El Escorial Librar ..

9 hours ago

PTI to make government in Sindh after next general ..

10 hours ago

Opposition parties not united on joining Azadi Mar ..

10 hours ago

SDF Says 5 IS Militants Escaped From Prison in Nor ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.