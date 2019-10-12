1 killed, one injured in truck-car collision near Gujar Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :At least one person died and another sustained injuries on Saturday morning when a speeding truck collided with a dumper near Gujar Khan Rawalpindi.

The tragic incident occurred near Gujar Khan where a over speeding truck hit a dumper coming from the opposite direction, in result the dumper cleaner died on the spot and an other critically injured, a private tv channel reported.

The truck driver was feeling sleepy due to which he lost control of the vehicle and it rammed into a dumper, police said.

Police teams reached at the spot soon after the incident and started rescue efforts, a police officials said, adding, the rescue workers used a crane to lift the truck and pull out the body from the wreckage.

The body and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.