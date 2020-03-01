1 killed, one injured truck,dumper collision

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :One person was killed and another was injured in a road accident near here on Sunday.

According to rescue 1122, a speeding truck was collided with another vehicle (dumper truck) coming from opposite direction near Salooni Jhal, Dijkot.

As a result, truck helper Qamar was killed on the spot while driver Umair (28) received injuries.