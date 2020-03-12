1 killed, one wounded in Layya roof collapse incident

At least one person was killed and other got serious injuries as heavy rain caused damage to house and collapsed its roof in Fatehpur city in Layya district on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :At least one person was killed and other got serious injuries as heavy rain caused damage to house and collapsed its roof in Fatehpur city in Layya district on Thursday.

According to details, the house belonging to Fatehpur was in dilapidated condition and following heavy rain its roof collapsed, killing one family member on the spot.

Local people and rescue teams retrieved the body and injured from the rubble and shifted to nearby hospital, private news channel reported.