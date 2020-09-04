1 killed, seven injured as car overturned in Jamshoro

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :One person was killed while seven others, including three women and four kids, were injured when their car overturned near Jamshoro Indus Highway on early Friday morning.

As per details, local police said that a police man who was travelling in a car was killed and seven others sustained injuries when their speedy car turned turtle on Indus Highway in Jamshoro.

Soon after the accident, police and rescue officials rushed to the spot and shifted the body and injured to a local hospital for medico legal formalities and treatment, respectively, a private news channel reported.