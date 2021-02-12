UrduPoint.com
1 Killed , Several Hurts As Passenger Van Overturns In Karachi

Fri 12th February 2021 | 11:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :At least one person was killed while several others got serious injuries when a passenger van overturned due to over speeding near Cantt Railways Station in Karachi on Friday.

As per initial reports, Rescue sources said the vehicle was carrying passengers when it met the accident.

As a result, one person lost his life on the spot and several other sustained injuries, adding that the wounded were immediately taken to the hospital for medical assistance where the doctors stated that some of injured were in critical condition, private news channels reported.

Local police said the decease not yet identified.

