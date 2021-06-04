1 Killed, Several Injured After Unidentified Persons Open Fire In Attock
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 02:11 PM
ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Atleast one killed and several other women were injured after unidentified men opened fire at a factory bus near Hassan Abdal in Attock on Friday.
According to details, rescue sources said that a driver was killed on the spot while other twenty-eight women were critically wounded and moved to a nearby hospital.
The passengers who worked at a biscuit factory were travelling from Hassan Abdal to Haripur when the firing incident was happened, a police official said.
Police officials reached the spot and started investigation of the incident.