1 killed, several injured after unidentified persons open fire in Attock

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Atleast one killed and several other women were injured after unidentified men opened fire at a factory bus near Hassan Abdal in Attock on Friday.

According to details, rescue sources said that a driver was killed on the spot while other twenty-eight women were critically wounded and moved to a nearby hospital.

The passengers who worked at a biscuit factory were travelling from Hassan Abdal to Haripur when the firing incident was happened, a police official said.

Police officials reached the spot and started investigation of the incident.