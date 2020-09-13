UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1 Killed, Several Injured As Building Collapses In Karachi

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 12:00 PM

1 killed, several injured as building collapses in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :At least one woman was killed while several other people got serious injuries when a multi-storey residential building in Karachi's Lyari area collapsed on Sunday.

As per details, rescue officials said, the personnel of Sindh Rangers reached the site and cordoned off the entire locality to avoid further loss as another building has also suffered damages, private news channels reported.

The injured have been shifted to the Civil Hospital where the condition of several of them is said to becritical.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Injured Rangers Lyari SITE Women Sunday

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 13, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Volunteer Programme la ..

12 hours ago

Sepoy embraces martyrdom after IED explosion in NW ..

12 hours ago

Two Russian Surveillance Aircraft Conduct Flight A ..

12 hours ago

FM Qureshi urges ARF members to raise voice agains ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.