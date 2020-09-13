1 killed, several injured as building collapses in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :At least one woman was killed while several other people got serious injuries when a multi-storey residential building in Karachi's Lyari area collapsed on Sunday.

As per details, rescue officials said, the personnel of Sindh Rangers reached the site and cordoned off the entire locality to avoid further loss as another building has also suffered damages, private news channels reported.

The injured have been shifted to the Civil Hospital where the condition of several of them is said to becritical.