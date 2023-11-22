1 killed, several injured in Bajaur blast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) At least one person was killed and several other injured in a bomb blast that took place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Bajaur district Pashto early Wednesday.

According to police and witnesses, the blast occurred in Khar Tehsil which claimed one life on the spot, Private news channel reported.

Following the blast, law-enforcement officials arrived at the scene and provided assistance in transferring the injured and the deceased to hospitals.

Security forces cordoned off the area and kicked off a search operation.