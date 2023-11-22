Open Menu

1 Killed, Several Injured In Bajaur Blast

Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2023 | 10:50 AM

1 killed, several injured in Bajaur blast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) At least one person was killed and several other injured in a bomb blast that took place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Bajaur district Pashto early Wednesday.

According to police and witnesses, the blast occurred in Khar Tehsil which claimed one life on the spot, Private news channel reported.

Following the blast, law-enforcement officials arrived at the scene and provided assistance in transferring the injured and the deceased to hospitals.

Security forces cordoned off the area and kicked off a search operation.

Related Topics

Injured Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Bomb Blast

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2023

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2023

2 hours ago
 Municipal staff protest against non-payment of sal ..

Municipal staff protest against non-payment of salaries

11 hours ago
 US 'strongly condemns' N. Korean space launch

US 'strongly condemns' N. Korean space launch

11 hours ago
 Nearly 375,000 Afghans have left Pakistan since No ..

Nearly 375,000 Afghans have left Pakistan since Nov 1: UN

11 hours ago
 Xi calls for 'international peace conference' on I ..

Xi calls for 'international peace conference' on Israel-Hamas conflict

11 hours ago
25 undocumented foreigners among 228,785 people re ..

25 undocumented foreigners among 228,785 people repatriated through Torkham bord ..

11 hours ago
 Jamal Shah reiterates to launch Virsa Channel to a ..

Jamal Shah reiterates to launch Virsa Channel to air dramas in local languages

11 hours ago
 Stampede kills 37 during Congo army recruitment dr ..

Stampede kills 37 during Congo army recruitment drive

11 hours ago
 IED blast martyr Sepoy Shahzeb laid to rest with f ..

IED blast martyr Sepoy Shahzeb laid to rest with full military honour

11 hours ago
 UK rolls out red carpet for South Korean president ..

UK rolls out red carpet for South Korean president's state visit

11 hours ago
 American-Pakistani tycoon donates $9 million for N ..

American-Pakistani tycoon donates $9 million for NUST scholarships

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan