1 Killed, Several Injured In Blast Near Passenger Bus On M8 In Khuzdar
Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2025 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) A powerful blast ripped through a passenger bus on the M8 highway near Shahra-e-Khori in Khuzdar on Sunday, leaving at least one person dead and several others injured.
According to Levies Force officials, the passenger bus, which was en route from Khuzdar to Rawalpindi was completely destroyed in the blast, resulting in the death of one person and injuries to several others, a private news channel reported.
Rescue teams and police promptly arrived at the scene, cordoned off the area and shifted the injured to the Trauma Center and Teaching Hospital in Khuzdar for medical treatment.
Further investigation was underway.
