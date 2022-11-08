UrduPoint.com

1 Killed, Several Injured In Matiari Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2022 | 11:10 AM

1 killed, several injured in Matiari road accident

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :One child killed, several others were seriously injured when a speeding passenger bus rammed into a car at National highway near Matiari on Tuesday morning.

According to Rescue 1122, the accident was occurred due to over-speeding and negligence of bus driver.

The accident was so horrific that the passenger bus split into two parts after the accident,rescue sources said, a private news channel reported.

Receiving information about the incident, rescue and police arrived at the scene.

The injured were shifted to Matiari and Bhutt Shah hospital where seven passengers were reported in critical condition.

Pakistan

