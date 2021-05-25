UrduPoint.com
1 Killed, Three Injured In Fire Incident

Muhammad Irfan 20 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 11:00 PM

1 killed, three injured in fire incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :At least one person was killed while three others sustained burn injuries after a fire erupted at a two-storey building near Band Road, here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, the fire erupted in the building due to unknown reasons. Resultantly, a person, Yusuf (50), died due to suffocation while three others sustained burn injuries.

The injured were shifted to Mian Munshi Hospital for treatment.

More Stories From Pakistan

