1 killed, Three injured in Shahkot road mishap

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :As many as one person was killed and three others sustained injuries when a truck collided with a bus in Shahkot city of Punjab on Friday.

According to Police rescue teams, the incident took place at Faisalabad Road due to over-speeding, resulted in the loss of one person's life.

Police said, the rescue 1122 rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to the Allied Hospital in critical condition.