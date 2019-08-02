UrduPoint.com
1 Killed, Three Injured In Shahkot Road Mishap

As many as one person was killed and three others sustained injuries when a truck collided with a bus in Shahkot city of Punjab on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :As many as one person was killed and three others sustained injuries when a truck collided with a bus in Shahkot city of Punjab on Friday.

According to Police rescue teams, the incident took place at Faisalabad Road due to over-speeding, resulted in the loss of one person's life.

Police said, the rescue 1122 rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to the Allied Hospital in critical condition.

More Stories From Pakistan

