1 Killed, Three Injured In Triple-trailer Collision On M9

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2025 | 10:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) At least one person was killed and three others were critically injured after a triple-trailer collision on the M9 motorway near Karachi of Wednesday.

According to motorway police, the accident occurred when three trailers, travelling in the same direction, collided with each other and claimed one life on the spot, private news channels reported.

The impact of the collision was severe, causing significant damage to all three vehicles.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital. The identity of the deceased has not been disclosed yet.

Further investigation is underway.

