1 Killed, Three Injured In Triple-trailer Collision On M9
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2025 | 10:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) At least one person was killed and three others were critically injured after a triple-trailer collision on the M9 motorway near Karachi of Wednesday.
According to motorway police, the accident occurred when three trailers, travelling in the same direction, collided with each other and claimed one life on the spot, private news channels reported.
The impact of the collision was severe, causing significant damage to all three vehicles.
Rescue teams rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital. The identity of the deceased has not been disclosed yet.
Further investigation is underway.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2025
RAK Ruler witnesses Indian Republic Day celebration in Ras Al Khaimah
Unexploded ordnance removal in Rafah may take years: MSF
Sharjah Chamber launches 'Business Impact' podcast at ACRES 2025
World Food Programme assists over 330,000 in Gaza since ceasefire
EU provides €60 million humanitarian aid for DR Congo
Sharjah Festival of African Literature concludes drawing 10,000 visitors
M42 launches new structure at Arab Health 2025
Emirates Airline Festival of Literature to begin tomorrow
Dubai Youth Forum explores role of youth in shaping future
Mansoor bin Mohammed tours 50th edition of Arab Health
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President Zardari extends greetings to Xi Jinping on Chinese New Year12 seconds ago
-
1 Killed, three Injured in triple-trailer collision on M922 seconds ago
-
GoForeign admires for legal migration; Sultan Riazul Hassan10 hours ago
-
PM condoles demise of Saudi Royal Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Al-Saud10 hours ago
-
Kashmir Committee urges enthusiastic observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day10 hours ago
-
Senator vows to address genuine concerns of Journalist community10 hours ago
-
Inter-provincial drug dealer held with 200kg narcotics10 hours ago
-
Two arrested with narcotics, fireworks11 hours ago
-
District admin intensifies anti-encroachment operation11 hours ago
-
Hazro police crack down on gambling11 hours ago
-
Govt to challenge SCP order for Full Court11 hours ago
-
FBR's Vehicle procurement only for enhancing tax recovery: Azam Tarar12 hours ago