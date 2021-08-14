1 killed, two injured in brawl between two students' groups at Bahauddin Zakariya University

An ex university student was killed while two others sustained injuries due to brawl between student groups at Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) here on Saturday

According to police sources, a varsity student namely Owais Jutt attacked ex university student Mahar Kaleem Sahu with a sharp edge weapon and injured him at canteen of the hostel and he succumbed to injuries at hospital. The two university students Qadeer and Zulfiqar also sustained injuries, they were shifted to Nishtar hospital.

Upon receiving the information, Alpa police reached the spot and arrested the killer Owais Jutt.

Security Incharge BZU Khalil Khore confirmed that the incident took place in the varsity today. He said the university security team responded quickly and sealed the hostel and caught the killer who later was handed over to police concerned.

Later, the heirs of the killing student staged demonstration protest infront of Nishtar hospital. They alleged that the doctor didn't come for autopsy.