UrduPoint.com

1 Killed, Two Injured In Brawl Between Two Students' Groups At Bahauddin Zakariya University

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 11:01 PM

1 killed, two injured in brawl between two students' groups at Bahauddin Zakariya University

An ex university student was killed while two others sustained injuries due to brawl between student groups at Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :An ex university student was killed while two others sustained injuries due to brawl between student groups at Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) here on Saturday.

According to police sources, a varsity student namely Owais Jutt attacked ex university student Mahar Kaleem Sahu with a sharp edge weapon and injured him at canteen of the hostel and he succumbed to injuries at hospital. The two university students Qadeer and Zulfiqar also sustained injuries, they were shifted to Nishtar hospital.

Upon receiving the information, Alpa police reached the spot and arrested the killer Owais Jutt.

Security Incharge BZU Khalil Khore confirmed that the incident took place in the varsity today. He said the university security team responded quickly and sealed the hostel and caught the killer who later was handed over to police concerned.

Later, the heirs of the killing student staged demonstration protest infront of Nishtar hospital. They alleged that the doctor didn't come for autopsy.

Related Topics

Injured Protest Police Student Doctor Bahauddin Zakariya University Weapon

Recent Stories

75th Independence Day celebrated with traditional ..

75th Independence Day celebrated with traditional zeal

2 minutes ago
 SBP organises football and hockey events on Indepe ..

SBP organises football and hockey events on Independence Day

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan condoles over deaths, destruction in Turk ..

Pakistan condoles over deaths, destruction in Turkey floods

2 minutes ago
 About 30 People Dead After Earthquake in Haiti - A ..

About 30 People Dead After Earthquake in Haiti - Authorities

2 minutes ago
 Putin Orders to Posthumously Award Russian Militar ..

Putin Orders to Posthumously Award Russian Military Killed in Be-200 Plane Crash ..

22 minutes ago
 Muzaffarabad Tigers qualify for KPL final

Muzaffarabad Tigers qualify for KPL final

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.