1 killed, two injured in Kohat hand grenade blast

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) A woman was killed and two children were injured when a hand grenade exploded inside a house in Muhammadzai, Kohat District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday.

According to rescue sources, the blast occurred due to a hand grenade that was either thrown into the house or exploded inside and claimed one life on the spot and injured two children, a private news channel reported.

The rescue teams immediately rushed to the scene and shifted the injured children to the district headquarters hospital for medical treatment.

The rescue sources confirmed that a woman lost her life in the blast and the children are receiving treatment for their injuries.

The authorities have launched an investigation into the incident to determine the cause and perpetrators of the blast.