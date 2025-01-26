1 Killed, Two Injured In Kohat Hand Grenade Blast
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2025 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) A woman was killed and two children were injured when a hand grenade exploded inside a house in Muhammadzai, Kohat District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday.
According to rescue sources, the blast occurred due to a hand grenade that was either thrown into the house or exploded inside and claimed one life on the spot and injured two children, a private news channel reported.
The rescue teams immediately rushed to the scene and shifted the injured children to the district headquarters hospital for medical treatment.
The rescue sources confirmed that a woman lost her life in the blast and the children are receiving treatment for their injuries.
The authorities have launched an investigation into the incident to determine the cause and perpetrators of the blast.
Recent Stories
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: UAE launches sewage network maintenance project i ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2025
Premier League: City 3-1 Chelsea
ACRES 2025 highlights Emirati women’s contributions to real estate sector
Mansoor bin Mohammed attends ‘Road to Champions in Dubai’ tournament
Abu Dhabi International Tennis Complex: Architectural icon & global window for s ..
Department of Health to showcase Abu Dhabi’s transformative vision for healthc ..
Chinese New Year celebrations in Dubai seamlessly blend technology with cultural ..
Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa crowns winners of Areela 60-ft Dhow Sailing Race
India's Indore, Udaipur recognised as 'Wetland Accredited Cities'
Chaudhry Salik Hussain has a special vision for youth. Khawaja Ramiz Hassan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
1 killed, several injured in blast near passenger bus on M8 in Khuzdar3 minutes ago
-
Govt taking various steps for promotion of tourism sector in GB3 minutes ago
-
1 killed, two injured in Kohat hand grenade blast3 minutes ago
-
Lone exposes India's "fake democracy" in Kashmir, demands International Intervention3 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary visits different areas of Hyderabad City3 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris observing Indian Republic Day as Black Day today23 minutes ago
-
PTI must stick to negotiations to find amicable solution: Ali Gohar Baloch33 minutes ago
-
More awareness needed for healthy eating habits to overcome iron deficiency as 'Anemia Cases' contin ..2 hours ago
-
Journalists' bodies concerns on PECA amendments to be addressed: Rana12 hours ago
-
Kashmiris to mark India's Republic Day as Black Day, slamming occupation and human rights abuses12 hours ago
-
No alternative to negotiations for Pakistan’s stability: Qaiser Sheikh12 hours ago
-
PM lauds security forces for successful operations against terrorists12 hours ago