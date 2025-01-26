Open Menu

1 Killed, Two Injured In Kohat Hand Grenade Blast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2025 | 12:10 PM

1 killed, two injured in Kohat hand grenade blast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) A woman was killed and two children were injured when a hand grenade exploded inside a house in Muhammadzai, Kohat District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday.

According to rescue sources, the blast occurred due to a hand grenade that was either thrown into the house or exploded inside and claimed one life on the spot and injured two children, a private news channel reported.

The rescue teams immediately rushed to the scene and shifted the injured children to the district headquarters hospital for medical treatment.

The rescue sources confirmed that a woman lost her life in the blast and the children are receiving treatment for their injuries.

The authorities have launched an investigation into the incident to determine the cause and perpetrators of the blast.

Recent Stories

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: UAE launches sewage ..

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: UAE launches sewage network maintenance project i ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2025

3 hours ago
 Premier League: City 3-1 Chelsea

Premier League: City 3-1 Chelsea

11 hours ago
 ACRES 2025 highlights Emirati women’s contributi ..

ACRES 2025 highlights Emirati women’s contributions to real estate sector

11 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed attends ‘Road to Champions ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends ‘Road to Champions in Dubai’ tournament

12 hours ago
Abu Dhabi International Tennis Complex: Architectu ..

Abu Dhabi International Tennis Complex: Architectural icon & global window for s ..

12 hours ago
 Department of Health to showcase Abu Dhabi’s tra ..

Department of Health to showcase Abu Dhabi’s transformative vision for healthc ..

14 hours ago
 Chinese New Year celebrations in Dubai seamlessly ..

Chinese New Year celebrations in Dubai seamlessly blend technology with cultural ..

14 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa crowns winners of ..

Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa crowns winners of Areela 60-ft Dhow Sailing Race

14 hours ago
 India's Indore, Udaipur recognised as 'Wetland Acc ..

India's Indore, Udaipur recognised as 'Wetland Accredited Cities'

15 hours ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain has a special vision for yo ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain has a special vision for youth. Khawaja Ramiz Hassan

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan