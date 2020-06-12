UrduPoint.com
1 Killed While Several Others Injured In Rawalpindi Blast

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 10:20 PM

1 killed while several others injured in Rawalpindi blast

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :At least one person was killed and several others were sustained injuries in a blast near Koila Center in the Cantt police station limits on Friday.

According to the private media reports, the bomb was planted in a motorcycle.

The injured were rushed to the nearby hospital for medical treatment. Police cordoned off the area to trace the perpetrators behind the tragic scene. The investigation is underway.

Your Thoughts and Comments

