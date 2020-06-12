1 killed while several others injured in Rawalpindi blast

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :At least one person was killed and several others were sustained injuries in a blast near Koila Center in the Cantt police station limits on Friday.

According to the private media reports, the bomb was planted in a motorcycle.

The injured were rushed to the nearby hospital for medical treatment. Police cordoned off the area to trace the perpetrators behind the tragic scene. The investigation is underway.