1 Killed While Several Others Injured In Rawalpindi Blast
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 10:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :At least one person was killed and several others were sustained injuries in a blast near Koila Center in the Cantt police station limits on Friday.
According to the private media reports, the bomb was planted in a motorcycle.
The injured were rushed to the nearby hospital for medical treatment. Police cordoned off the area to trace the perpetrators behind the tragic scene. The investigation is underway.