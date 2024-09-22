1 martyred, 3 injured in blast targets police vehicle in Swat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) One police officer was martyred and three others injured on Sunday due to an explosion on Malam Jabba Road, in Swat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Deputy Inspector General of Swat, Muhammad Ali Khan, said that a substantial police presence was dispatched to the scene, and rescue operations were underway, reported a private news channel.

He confirmed that Constable Burhan lost his life in the attack, while Sub-Inspector Sar Zameen, Constable Amanullah, and Constable Habib Gul were among the injured.

The area surrounding the explosion has been secured, with police initiating a search operation to locate potential suspects.

Emergency services swiftly arrived at the scene, where rescue operations were launched to assist the injured and secure the area.