Open Menu

1 Meat Shops Managers Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2025 | 02:30 PM

1 meat shops managers arrested

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) Shop managers of two meat brands have been arrested for not setting up DC counters, and selling mutton and beef at high prices.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Ayub Bukhari had directed the management of NETTO and Tufail meat shops here to set up DC counters at their shops and sell mutton and beef at prices fixed by the government.

However, during inspection on Saturday, these shops were found violating the orders, hence arrest of their managers.

Recent Stories

Landmark Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers ..

Landmark Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

51 minutes ago
 Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates at intern ..

Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates at international conference to ensure s ..

1 hour ago
 Electronic payments in Korea hit new high in 2024

Electronic payments in Korea hit new high in 2024

2 hours ago
 Sindh govt notifies three-day Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

Sindh govt notifies three-day Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2025

6 hours ago
Trump chooses Boeing in fighter jet contract decis ..

Trump chooses Boeing in fighter jet contract decision over Lockheed

12 hours ago
 RAK Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers

12 hours ago
 Medical supplies in Gaza dwindling: International ..

Medical supplies in Gaza dwindling: International official

13 hours ago
 2024 sees record migrant deaths, IOM reports

2024 sees record migrant deaths, IOM reports

13 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed visits Saif bin Mohammed on occasi ..

Hazza bin Zayed visits Saif bin Mohammed on occasion of Ramadan

13 hours ago
 Hamad Al Sharqi continues receiving Ramadan well-w ..

Hamad Al Sharqi continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan