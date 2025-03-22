1 meat shops managers arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) Shop managers of two meat brands have been arrested for not setting up DC counters, and selling mutton and beef at high prices.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Ayub Bukhari had directed the management of NETTO and Tufail meat shops here to set up DC counters at their shops and sell mutton and beef at prices fixed by the government.

However, during inspection on Saturday, these shops were found violating the orders, hence arrest of their managers.