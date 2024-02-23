1 Million Indian Troops Deployment In IIOJK Brazen Violation Of Int’l Law: APHC
Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2024 | 08:18 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) In India's illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has strongly denounced the upsurge in cordon and search operations, house raids and snatching of properties of Kashmiri people by Indian forces.
According to Radio Pakistan, the APHC spokesman said the Indian military and police establishment along with Hidnutva-aligned bureaucrats and administration are suppressing the Kashmiri people from raising their voices for justice and the UN-recognized right to self-determination.
The spokesman said that the heavy deployment of more than 1 million occupation troops against the defenceless civil population demanding their legitimate rights is a brazen violation of international law.
