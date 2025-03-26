1 Million Tree Planting Campaign Launched In Mirpurkhas
Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2025 | 01:10 AM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) Mirpurkhas, in collaboration with the Civil Society Support Program (CSSP), on Tuesday has launched a massive 1 million tree planting campaign to protect the environmental and combat climate change.
The campaign was inaugurated on March 25, 2025, at the Fauji Foundation school Mirpurkhas, with Mayor Abdul Rauf Ghauri, Additional DC Faisal Ali Soomro and Deputy Director SEPA Muhammad Sohaib Rajput planting trees to mark the occasion.
SEPA Mirpurkhas has already made significant strides in environmental protection, having planted 1 million trees previously.
This new campaign aims to build on that success and make Mirpurkhas a greener, healthier and more sustainable city.
The initiative has received widespread support, with students and locals alike pledging to participate in the campaign. SEPA Mirpurkhas has urged everyone to play a full role in the campaign, which will continue in the future with the agency's support.
This campaign is a testament to SEPA Mirpurkhas's commitment to environmental protection and combating climate change. With the full participation of the public, this initiative is set to make a significant positive impact on the environment and the community.
APP/hms/378
