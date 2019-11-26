1 Mln Applications Received Under "Kamyab Jawan Program": Usman Dar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar has said that under the Kamyan Jawan Program, one million applications have been received in just fifteen days

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar has said that under the Kamyan Jawan Program, one million applications have been received in just fifteen days.

The number of female applicants is one hundred and ninety thousand. Under the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme, a digital transparent and fair procedure has been adopted to distribute loans under the scheme.

He was addressing a ceremony to mark 5th Global Entrepreneurship Week at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Tuesday.

SAPM, Usman Dar informed that one hundred billion rupees have been earmarked for Kamyab Jawan Program. Business plans will be shared with the Chamber of Commerce. The chamber will be included in the policy making. The role of the Rawalpindi Chamber in promoting entrepreneurship is commendable.

He said that under the program twelve billion have been earmarked for Skilled Development Training so that the youth can be exposed to Emerging Technologies. A startup program is being introduced under umbrella of the Higher education Commission. Youth card scheme is also being introduced to give discounts to youth. The establishment of the National Youth Development Foundation is also under consideration.

He said that economic indicators have been improved, the current account deficit is in surplus and exports are showing positive growth.

Earlier, RCCI President Saboor Malik, in his address said that RCCI has taken the initiative to be a part of global entrepreneurship week as a step to facilitate youth, develop stronger private sector, assist the innovators and support the idea of entrepreneurship as a career opportunity. He emphasized on universities to provide such opportunities so that students can polish their skills and knowledge about entrepreneurship. Youth is our future and its our collective responsibility to provide them an environment where they can seek business opportunities over job opportunities. Students now are very keen to learn E-commerce, mobile apps and blogging, he added.

Group leader Sohial Altaf in his address, asked students to develop skills and knowledge and contribute to the prosperity of their country.

Country Director Hashoo Foundation, Ayesha Khan, CEO Pakistan Institute of entrepreneurship Tahir Chaudhry, top executives of RCCI and members from academia and a large number of students attended the ceremony.