1 mln olive trees to be planted in South Punjab: Saqib Ateel

The olive cultivation project under the National Olive Project was formally inaugurated at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB).

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 )

Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel and other guests planted saplings. Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel said that due to concerted efforts of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar, South Punjab's districts Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Dera Ghazi Khan were included in the Olive Cluster. He told that more than one million olive trees will be planted in these areas. He further said, that by grafting 500,000 wild olive plants, good quality olives and oil can be obtained from it. Olive growers will also be linked to local and international markets so that valuable foreign exchange can be earned from the export of olives. A subsidy of 67 per cent for drip system per acre will be given. He said that with the help of this project, Pakistan could be included in the list of countries exporting olives in the next few years.

He said that olive cultivation would have a positive impact on climate change. He further said that all the stakeholders have to work together to increase the production of olives. He said that under this project, olive grooves would be planted on 100 acres at Islamia University initially. In the Pothohar region, 1.5 million olive saplings have been provided to the farmers on subsidy basis and under a scheme in Pothohar, olive cultivation has been done on 11,000 acres of land. Under the same scheme, the modern drip irrigation system was also installed on subsidy to resolve the problems of olive irrigation. In addition, olive oil is being supplied to the farmers on subsidy.

He further said that research and training is being imparted to farmers through the first Center of Excellence for Olive Research and Training at Barani Agricultural Research Institute, Chakwal. Dean Faculty of Agriculture Prof. Dr Muhammad Iqbal, Registrar Prof. Dr. Moazzam Jameel and others also addressed on the occasion.