1 Mln Saplings To Be Planted In Hazara Under Monsoon Drive: Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

ABBOTTABAD, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) ::Commissioner Hazara Division Riaz Mehsud Friday said that as many as 1 million saplings would be planted across Hazara division in coordination with Prime Minister's Tiger Force during the monsoon drive.

Speaking during inaugural ceremony of the drive here, he said that the suitable points have been identified for plantation of the new saplings under which 300,000 saplings would be planted in Abbottabad, 250,000 each in Haripur and Manshera and 100,000 each in Torghar and Battagaram and 50,000 each in Kohistan and its three districts.

He said from August 9 the set target of 1 million saplings would be achieved and for the purpose the workers of Tiger Force would be engaged.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Manshera Orangzaib Haider said that two lac saplings would be planted in Manshera district during the monsoon drive and for the purpose all the forest officers have been directed to take necessary measures.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Kazim Niazi was the chief guest of the ceremony.

