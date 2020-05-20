1 mln trainings imparted to youth in freelancing

One million trainings have been imparted to youth in freelancing under the National Level Training Program (DigiSkills.pk) launched by Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication through Ignite National Technology Fund

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :One million trainings have been imparted to youth in freelancing under the National Level Training Program (DigiSkills.pk) launched by Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication through Ignite National Technology Fund.

The program comprises of 10 courses including Freelancing, Digital Marketing, Search Engine Optimization, Graphic Design, Digital Literacy, e-Commerce Management, Creative Writing, QuickBooks, AutoCAD and WordPress.

Project Director DSTP (DigiSkills Training Project) Dr. Zafar Alvi, briefed the Secretary Ministry of IT Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, about the successful execution of the program through video link on Wednesday. CEO Ignite Syed Junaid Imam and Rector Virtual University Naeem Tariq were also present on the occasion.

The DigiSkills Training Project (DSTP) was awarded to Virtual University of Pakistan through an open tender based upon its 15 years demonstrated expertise in online distance learning.

The project director apprised the secretary that in its 30-month span the project aimed to impart trainings to one million youth in 7 batches, with each batch of 12 weeks duration. However, the target of imparting 1 million free online trainings was achieved in the 6th batch.

Two hundred and fifty thousand course enrolments have already been made for the 7th batch that will start on May 27, 2020, thereby exceeding the target by 0.25 million trainings by August 2020.

The secretary IT said DigiSkills Training Program provided an excellent opportunity to youth to earn valuable foreign exchange during the lockdown period.

He lauded the efforts of the Ignite, Virtual University and the marketing and monitoring teams for achieving the target before time.