QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :One more tested positive for coronavirus taking the tally of confirmed cases to 32,499 in Balochistan on Sunday.

According to provincial health directorate, 1,304,273 people have been screened so far. 32,096 people have been recovered while 360 deaths have been reported due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.