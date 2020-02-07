According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 1% Pakistanis (around 1.2 million adults) report experiencing sexual harassment in the past year

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 1% Pakistanis (around 1.2 million adults) report experiencing sexual harassment in the past year.

Considering Pakistan’s adult population of around 120 million, this percentage adds to nearly 1.2 million adults that report facing sexual harassment.