1 PO arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :Police on Sunday have arrested one proclaim offender, said the police spokesman.

According to details, during a continued operation against criminals and suspect persons, the police team of Bhagtawala headed by SHO Bhagtawala Khurram Shahzad conducted search operation at Chak87 SB and arrested proclaimed offender Khurram s/o Saifullah who was wanted to Bhagtawala police in a murder case.

Police have now started further investigation.