UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1 PO Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 06:40 PM

1 PO arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :Police on Sunday have arrested one proclaim offender, said the police spokesman.

According to details, during a continued operation against criminals and suspect persons, the police team of Bhagtawala headed by SHO Bhagtawala Khurram Shahzad conducted search operation at Chak87 SB and arrested proclaimed offender Khurram s/o Saifullah who was wanted to Bhagtawala police in a murder case.

Police have now started further investigation.

Related Topics

Murder Police Criminals Sunday

Recent Stories

Spain&#039;s coronavirus deaths jump by 838 in new ..

11 minutes ago

ERC to launch initiatives to contain spread of COV ..

26 minutes ago

78 new deaths, 1,702 additional coronavirus cases ..

41 minutes ago

Letters of guarantee surge to AED4.533 trillion in ..

56 minutes ago

Kuwait reports 20 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Leadings players join forces against COVID-19 in l ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.