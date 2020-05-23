1 PO arrested in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested one Proclaimed offender, said police spokesman.

On the instructions of Sargodha DPO Sargodha Faisal Gulzar, crackdown against the accused was going on and the siege against them was being tightened.

A team of Factory Area Police conduct raid under the supervision of SHO Ammara Akram and arrested a accused Nadeem son of Mohammad Ashraf.

The accused along with his other accomplices had committed a robbery in 2019 and went into hiding. He has been arrested by the police in a dramatic manner. Further investigation is underway.