1 PO Arrested Wanted In Scores Of Robberies In Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 10:53 PM

1 PO arrested wanted in scores of robberies in Rawalpindi

Police Monday arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) in the jurisdiction of Jatli Police Station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Police Monday arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) in the jurisdiction of Jatli Police Station.

According to the police spokesman, during course of action, Jatli police held the PO Abdul Qadoos, wanted in scores of robberies in 2018.

City Police Officer Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of police team and said such anti-social elements must be punished as per law of the land.

