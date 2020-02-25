UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1 Proclaimed Offender Arrested In Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 09:47 PM

1 proclaimed offender arrested in Rawalpindi

Police on Tuesday arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) in the jurisdiction of Kalar Syedan Police Station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Police on Tuesday arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) in the jurisdiction of Kalar Syedan Police Station.

According to police spokesman, during a course of action, Kalar police successfully arrested a PO Mansab Dar Khan who was involved in murder case of his elder brother over minor dispute and wanted by the police.

City Police Officer Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of police team for arresting the PO adding strict action should be taken against the hardcore criminals.

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station Po Criminals

Recent Stories

US military forces arrive in UAE to participate in ..

21 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler offers condolences on death of Mohamed H ..

36 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler condoles Egyptian President on death ..

36 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed visits UMEX, SIMTEX 2020

36 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chinese President discuss stren ..

51 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler visits Thumbay Medicity

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.