1 proclaimed offender arrested in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Police on Tuesday arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) in the jurisdiction of Kalar Syedan Police Station.

According to police spokesman, during a course of action, Kalar police successfully arrested a PO Mansab Dar Khan who was involved in murder case of his elder brother over minor dispute and wanted by the police.

City Police Officer Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of police team for arresting the PO adding strict action should be taken against the hardcore criminals.