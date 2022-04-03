1 robber killed, another injured by residents firing

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :A vehicle snatcher was killed and another was injured as residents of a village allegedly opened fire on the two suspects who were escaping after snatching a rickshaw, cash and a mobile phone from a rickshaw driver.

According to Jamshoro district police, the incident happened in village Yousuf Khoso near Jamshoro railway crossing on Sunday.

The police said the slain suspect Saleem Shaikh and injured suspect Bashir Gopang hired the rickshaw in Hyderabad and asked the driver Allah Rakhio Khaskheli to take them to Jamshoro.

After reaching the village the 2 suspects robbed the driver at gunpoint, the police added.

However, Khaskheli's shouting drew the villagers' attention and one of them opened fire on the escaping suspects.

Both the suspects were shifted in injured condition to the hospital but one of them died.

The incident's FIR has not been lodged so far.

Earlier, last week a suspected outlaw was killed allegedly after he mistakenly fired the gun which he was carrying during a robbery in Hyderabad.