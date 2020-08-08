1 tourist killed near Balakot in road mishap

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :A women was killed while other two were got serious injuries when a tourist vehicle overturned near Balakot Kaghan valley, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday.

According to details, Rescue sources said the driver lost control over the vehicle and it overturned on the road, due to which a women was killed on the spot.

The locals and rescue officials rushed to scene and shifted the injured to the hospital in Balakot, a private news channel reported.