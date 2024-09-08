1 woman killed, 3 injured in road accident in Bahawalnagar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) One woman was killed and three others sustained injuries on Sunday when an overspeeding car ran over two motorbikes in Bahawalnagar.

According to private news channel and police, a woman died on the spot while three people were seriously injured in the accident.

As soon as the incident was reported, the rescue team reached the accident site and shifted the dead body and the injured to the hospital.