RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :The police arrested a man involved in abduction of 1-year-old child in the jurisdiction of Gujjar Khan police station here on Monday, informed police spokesman.

Gujjar Khan Police held Kidnapper Aslam Masih and handed over the rescued child to his parents.

The father of the child told police that Aslam Masih came to home and abducted the child our absence.

When contacted, the accused continued to be evasive.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar appreciated the performance of police team and said the arrested accused would be challaned with solid evidence and would be punished.

The accused is being further investigated.

He made it clear that it was prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.