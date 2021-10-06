1-year-old Girl Electrocuted
Wed 06th October 2021 | 02:22 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :A minor girl was electrocuted to death here at Kot Kabeer on Wednesday.
Rescue-1122 said that one-year-old Ghulam Fatima,resident of Chak No 353-GB Kot Kabeer,was crawling in home when she touched live electric wire.As a result,she received severe electric shock and fell unconscious.
Rescue team shifted the victim to hospital but doctors pronounced her dead.