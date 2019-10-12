10, 57,334 complaints resolved through Pakistan Citizen Portal in 11months

The Pakistan Citizen Portal, launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan in October last, has so far helped in resolving overall 86 percent complaints received against different government departments from across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ):The Pakistan Citizen Portal, launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan in October last, has so far helped in resolving overall 86 percent complaints received against different government departments from across the country.

More than 11, 73,000 citizens are so far registered with the portal, where 12, 35,000 complaints had been filed, out of which the government departments redressed 10, 57,334 during a period of 11 months. "The overall ratio of resolving the complaints stands at 86 percent," a senior official of the Portal said in a press release issued here Friday.

He said the portal had become the most effective platform to redress the public grievances as periodic compliance reports, containing all details, were compiled by the concerned departments and submitted to the prime minister on regular basis.

Giving the break-up , he said 92 percent complaints were resolved in the federal capital, 88 percent in Punjab, 87 percent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 79 percent in Balochistan and 40 percent in Sindh.

Out of the total received complaints, more than 2,56,000 were related to municipal services, over 2,10,000 regarding energy and electricity, 1,24,000 about educational institutions, 71,000 against health departments, 70,000 with regard to law and order and around 47,500 against land and revenue departments.

Shahab Haider, a resident of Islamabad, said he had a five-marla plot and making repeated requests with Capital Development Authority (CDA) for the last one and half years to get the possession letter, which remained in effective. Later, Shahab said he lodged a complaint at the portal and got an instant remedy. "Now, the required documents of the plot are with me." A lady from Lahore thanked the Prime Minister for helping in recovery of her 5-month kidnapped girl. She said personnel of the Police Station concerned were not only harassing her family but also getting bride, without making concerned efforts to recover the baby girl.

Muhammad Kamran, resident of Hajvery Town Faisalabad said his case was registered with Sagodha and Faisalabad police stations, and during the investigation the officials misbehaved with his daughter.

He said the culprit was given chair to sit while he along with his daughter, being complainants, was forced to stand in the police stations, compromise and change the statement.

Kamran said he had approached the Portal and launched a complaints, following which all possible assistance was given him.

He expressed the hope that his daughter would get justice and people involved in the crime would be dealt as per the law.

A women from Nowshera said she had got justice within one month after lodging a complaint at the Pakistan Citizen Portal, and the persons involved in the fraud had been arrested.

Shahid Ali, who worked in Saudi Arabia Company that fell bank corrupt, said he along with other nine Pakistanis got help through the portal in coming back to Pakistan.

Iqra Younis said she was being harassed and blackmailed by a boy who had taken her pictures on gun point. "I approached the portal and got remedy," she said the police arrested the culprit. She appreciated the prime minister for ensuring prompt redress of the public complaints.

In the light of the complaints received at the portal, the official said several policy measures had been taken including facilitation of the people, whose finger print had disappeared, at National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), exemption in withholding tax for overseas Pakistanis and payment of Rs 941 million stipends to 29,000 interns, which was the previous government's liability, besides taking steps for welfare of women and special persons.