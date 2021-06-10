10 accused arrested, contraband seized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Police on Thursday arrested 10 accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

The police said that teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested ten criminals and recovered 1.

706 kg hashish, 75 liter liquor, five pistols 30 bore, and one rifle 444 bore from them.

They were identified as- Bilal, Adeel Maseeh, Akhtar Iqbal, Zafar, Safdar, Ulfat Rehmanand others.

Police had registered against them and started investigation.