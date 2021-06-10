UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

10 Accused Arrested, Contraband Seized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 02:41 PM

10 accused arrested, contraband seized

Police on Thursday arrested 10 accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Police on Thursday arrested 10 accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

The police said that teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested ten criminals and recovered 1.

706 kg hashish, 75 liter liquor, five pistols 30 bore, and one rifle 444 bore from them.

They were identified as- Bilal, Adeel Maseeh, Akhtar Iqbal, Zafar, Safdar, Ulfat Rehmanand others.

Police had registered against them and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Criminals From

Recent Stories

TAMM encourages app users to use ‘Shake’ featu ..

16 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador, Kuwaiti Interior Minister discuss ..

16 minutes ago

KP-Govt proposes development package for budget 2 ..

5 minutes ago

Third five-day anti-polio campaign continue on fou ..

7 minutes ago

English cricketers’ old tweets land their team i ..

33 minutes ago

Power shortfall reduces to 593MW: Spokesperson

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.