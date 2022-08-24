10 accused arrested, motorcycles, hashish recovered

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :District West Police have arrested 10 suspects during various operations in the past 24 hours and recovered a motorcycle, hashish, Gutka/Mawa and weapons from their possession.

According to a statement issued by West District Police on Wednesday, the arrested accused are identified as Abdul Jabbar, Juma Khan, Haider Ali, Abdul Shakoor, Amir Hussain, Shahbaz, Saima wife of Salman, Abdul Hakeem, Ahmed son of Nazir Ahmed and Shahid.

The accused were arrested by Gulshan Maymar, Surjani, Pakistan Bazar, Iqbal Market, Mominabad and Orangi Town police and two illegal pistols with ammunition and a motorcycle with a reported fake number plate, more than one kilogram of hashish, over 35 kilograms of contents used to prepare Gutka/Mawa (chewing tobacco) were recovered from them.

The police have registered cases against the accused and launched the investigation.