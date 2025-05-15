Open Menu

10 Accused Arrested With 10 Kg Drugs

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2025 | 05:00 PM

10 accused arrested with 10 kg drugs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The Police on Thursday continued operations against drug suppliers across the district and arrested 10 accused

with 11 kilograms of drugs.

More than 6.5 kg charas and over 4 kg ice were recovered from the arrested suspects, the police spokesman said.

The operations were carried out in different areas of Pirwadhai, Sadiqabad, Naseerabad, Chaklala, Taxila, Gujar Khan, Rawat and Kahuta police stations, he added.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2025

9 hours ago
 ECNEC approves 9 development projects worth Rs355. ..

ECNEC approves 9 development projects worth Rs355.73 bn in key sectors

17 hours ago
 Talks with India tied to Kashmir, Terrorism, and W ..

Talks with India tied to Kashmir, Terrorism, and Water: Rana Tanveer

17 hours ago
 Nation united against any aggression: Tariq Fazal

Nation united against any aggression: Tariq Fazal

17 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz, UN chief 'exchange views' on phone abo ..

PM Shehbaz, UN chief 'exchange views' on phone about next steps to build-on May ..

17 hours ago

UNESCO, partners lead efforts to develop Pakistan’s first National Media Liter ..

17 hours ago
 RMU observes “Youm-e-Tashakur”

RMU observes “Youm-e-Tashakur”

17 hours ago
 Implementation of women quota in sectors to boost ..

Implementation of women quota in sectors to boost their participation: Governor

17 hours ago
 SU's Pakistan Study Centre pays tribute to PAF’s ..

SU's Pakistan Study Centre pays tribute to PAF’s success against Indian aggres ..

17 hours ago
 Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) meetin ..

Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) meeting held

17 hours ago
 VC FUUAST participates Kazan forum on Educating Fu ..

VC FUUAST participates Kazan forum on Educating Future Academic Leaders

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan