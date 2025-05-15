10 Accused Arrested With 10 Kg Drugs
Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2025 | 05:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The Police on Thursday continued operations against drug suppliers across the district and arrested 10 accused
with 11 kilograms of drugs.
More than 6.5 kg charas and over 4 kg ice were recovered from the arrested suspects, the police spokesman said.
The operations were carried out in different areas of Pirwadhai, Sadiqabad, Naseerabad, Chaklala, Taxila, Gujar Khan, Rawat and Kahuta police stations, he added.
