10 Accused Held In Major Crackdown, 25 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered
Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2025 | 04:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police in a major crackdown against bike lifters on Friday arrested 10 accused from different areas recovering stolen 25 motorcycles and other valuables from them.
According to the police spokesman, the Taxila Police held accused Mujahid with 11 stolen motorcycles and were conducting raids to nab his accomplices.
Similarly, the Pirwadhai Police caught four accused involved in robbery, motorcycle lifting and other theft incidents.
The arrested accused included Hammad, Naseer Khan, Ziyad Zameer and Wasif. Three stolen motorcycles and Rs 2,000 were recovered from accused Hammad and Naseer, while a motorcycle and weapons were seized from accused Ziyad and Wasif.
Accused Ziyad and Wasif during initial investigation confessed their involvement in several theft incidents and would be sent to jail for an identity parade.
The Race Course Police also busted three-member bike lifters gang and recovered 10 stolen motorcycles and two frames from their possession. The arrested suspects were identified as Mohsin, Asif and Adnan.
Meanwhile, the R A Bazar Police also nabbed two accused Bilal and Mujtaba from stealing 15 cottons of surf powder. The police took action on the complaint of a plaintiff that the accused called him on the pretext of buying surf and then stole it from his car. Besides recovering the surf, the police also took the car used by the accused into their custody.
Recent Stories
LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his plea against blocking of his ID c ..
Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University
Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend
PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election
Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..
Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..
Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025
UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Ministers on meteorology & climat ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomen ..
'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services for distribution of its products ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Islamabad International Airport hits record Rs. 72.3 million in March 202520 seconds ago
-
Over 6.4m kids to be vaccinated against polio in south Punjab23 seconds ago
-
No Visa, No Stay: Pakistan sets April 30 deadline for Foreign Nationals26 seconds ago
-
Sialkot bye-election for PP-52 on June 130 seconds ago
-
10 accused held in major crackdown, 25 stolen motorcycles recovered32 seconds ago
-
SSP Shoaib holds open court in PS Nilore11 minutes ago
-
Social Welfare Department to host Provincial Girls' Education Summit, Transgender Protection, Health ..20 minutes ago
-
Seminar focuses on district polio campaign in Peshawar20 minutes ago
-
Traders call for boycott of Israeli products20 minutes ago
-
Egypt to extend support in fight against Hepatitis20 minutes ago
-
KP Petroleum Dealers Association praises crackdown on illegal fuel stations20 minutes ago
-
AJK commends role of local journalist bodies to disperse protest march20 minutes ago