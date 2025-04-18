10 Accused Held In Major Crackdown, 25 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered
Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2025 | 06:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police in a major crackdown against bike lifters on Friday arrested 10 accused from different areas recovering stolen 25 motorcycles and other valuables from them.
According to the police spokesman, the Taxila Police held accused Mujahid with 11 stolen motorcycles and were conducting raids to nab his accomplices.
Similarly, the Pirwadhai Police caught four accused involved in robbery, motorcycle lifting and other theft incidents.
The arrested accused included Hammad, Naseer Khan, Ziyad Zameer and Wasif. Three stolen motorcycles and Rs 2,000 were recovered from accused Hammad and Naseer, while a motorcycle and weapons were seized from accused Ziyad and Wasif.
Accused Ziyad and Wasif during initial investigation confessed their involvement in several theft incidents and would be sent to jail for an identity parade.
The Race Course Police also busted a three-member bike lifters gang and recovered 10 stolen motorcycles and two frames from their possession. The arrested suspects were identified as Mohsin, Asif and Adnan.
Meanwhile, the R A Bazar Police also nabbed two accused Bilal and Mujtaba for stealing 15 cartons of surf powder. The police took action on the complaint of a plaintiff that the accused called him on the pretext of buying surf and then stole its cartons from his car. Besides recovering the surf, the police also took the car used by the accused into their custody.
Recent Stories
LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his plea against blocking of his ID c ..
Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University
Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend
PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election
Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..
Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..
Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025
UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Ministers on meteorology & climat ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomen ..
'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services for distribution of its products ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
16 suspects arrested in police crackdown6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s Circular Culture is our strength: Minister Malik leads call for Textile Sustainability ..6 minutes ago
-
IFA raids Tarlai factory, destroys 600kg of hazardous ketchup6 minutes ago
-
DG pledges all govt help to strengthen livestock sector6 minutes ago
-
10 accused held in major crackdown, 25 stolen motorcycles recovered6 minutes ago
-
Woman among 8 drug suppliers held with 9.5 kg charas6 minutes ago
-
President, PM hail security forces' success in Swat Operation16 minutes ago
-
Experts stress promotion of zinc-biofortified wheat to combat zinc deficiency in Pakistan16 minutes ago
-
Dar stresses UK parliamentarians' role to promote people-to-people ties for bilateral relations16 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister lauds security forces for eliminating 4 Khawarji terrorists in Swat26 minutes ago
-
Wheat harvesting ceremony held in Jaranwala to promote mechanised farming36 minutes ago
-
650 Miyawaki saplings planted by PHA Bahawalpur36 minutes ago