10 accused held in major crackdown, 25 stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police in a major crackdown against bike lifters on Friday arrested 10 accused from different areas recovering stolen 25 motorcycles and other valuables from them.

According to the police spokesman, the Taxila Police held accused Mujahid with 11 stolen motorcycles and were conducting raids to nab his accomplices.

Similarly, the Pirwadhai Police caught four accused involved in robbery, motorcycle lifting and other theft incidents.

The arrested accused included Hammad, Naseer Khan, Ziyad Zameer and Wasif. Three stolen motorcycles and Rs 2,000 were recovered from accused Hammad and Naseer, while a motorcycle and weapons were seized from accused Ziyad and Wasif.

Accused Ziyad and Wasif during initial investigation confessed their involvement in several theft incidents and would be sent to jail for an identity parade.

The Race Course Police also busted a three-member bike lifters gang and recovered 10 stolen motorcycles and two frames from their possession. The arrested suspects were identified as Mohsin, Asif and Adnan.

Meanwhile, the R A Bazar Police also nabbed two accused Bilal and Mujtaba for stealing 15 cartons of surf powder. The police took action on the complaint of a plaintiff that the accused called him on the pretext of buying surf and then stole its cartons from his car. Besides recovering the surf, the police also took the car used by the accused into their custody.