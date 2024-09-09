10 Accused Held With Drugs
Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2024 | 12:40 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) District police claimed to have arrested 10 suspects during various raids across the district,here on Monday.
According to a spokesperson,on the directions of the Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab and the Inspector General (IG) of Punjab police,District Police Officer (DPO),Kamran Mumtaz conducted a crackdown against criminal elements in the district and arrested 10 accused.
Police recovered 580 grams hashish,115 liters of wine,three revolvers and six bullets from the arrested outlaws.
Cases have been registered against the accused and further investigations was underway.
