KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) As many as 10 illegal Afghan immigrants were arrested by the Sir Syed police station on Thursday.

Arrested were identified as Mehmoodullah, Muhammadullah, Ghulam SaKhi, Wali Khan, Gul Khan, Amanullah, Ibrahim, Inayatullah, Lal Muhammad and Ghulam Shamsi, according to an official.

Cases had been registered and further investigations were underway.