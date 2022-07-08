10 air quality index devices installed at highways of Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Islamabad police have installed 10 air quality index measurement meters at main avenues of the city with an aim to reduce air pollution by ensuring strict action against smoke emitting vehicles.

Police spokesman said that IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan and Head of Department for Environment, National University of Science and Technology Dr. Faheem Khokhar decided to install Air quality index management system on Srinagar Highways and Islamabad Expressway during a meeting held at Safe city.

IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan had already issued special instructions to SSP Traffic Dr. Mustafa Tanveer to ban the entry of vehicles causing environmental pollution in the Federal capital and also imposed heavy fines on unfit vehicles.

He said that various teams have been constituted for crackdown on vehicles causing environmental pollution on the highways. Challan tickets are also being issued besides strict legal actions against them.