10 among criminal arrested, weapon, cash seized

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested 10 people including a criminal and recovered weapon and cash from their possession from Kala Bagh and Mosa Khel police limits.

Police sources said Tuesday that on information the Kala Bagh police team headed by DSP Circle Esa Khel Abdul Latif conducted a raid within its jurisdiction and arrested 9 gamblers including Hakim, Muhammad Ramzan, Muhammad Feroz, Aman Ullah, Murtaza Awan, Noor Zaman and others and recovered the stake money Rs.

12356 and 4 cell phones from them.

Meanwhile, Mosa Khel police have arrested a criminal Zahid Iqbal from Chakrala and recovered 1 Kalashnikov from him.

Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.