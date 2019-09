Rain along with lighting bolts continued in Tharparkar district on Friday and 10 animals were died in different incidents of lightning strike

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Rain along with lighting bolts continued in Tharparkar district on Friday and 10 animals were died in different incidents of lightning strike.

According to details, it was raining intermittently in Tharparkar since last five days,due to lightning strike 4 goats killed in village Sokhro, one camel perished in village Taj Muhammad Shah while 4 more camels died in Rano jo Par village.