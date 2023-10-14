10 arm holders, liquor supplier netted

Police have arrested 10 illegal arm holders and liquor suppliers and recovered arms and ammunition from their possessions during the crackdown here on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Police have arrested 10 illegal arm holders and liquor suppliers and recovered arms and ammunition from their possessions during the crackdown here on Saturday.

According to a police spokesman, airport police recovered 48 liters of liquor from Jordan Sushil. Similarly, Kalar Syedan police held Danish and recovered 15 liters of liquor from his possession.

While Bani police nabbed Ahmed Faraz and recovered 09 liters of liquor from his custody and 08 liters of liquor from Shahzeb, Following the operation, Rawat police recovered a 12-bore rifle from Nazak Hussain and a 30-bore pistol from Noman.

Morgah police recovered one pistol with a 30 bore from Umar Abbas and one pistol with a 30 bore from Kashif.

Taxila police recovered a 9-mm pistol from Hanif. The police have registered separate cases against all of them and started an investigation. SSP Operations Faisal Salim appreciated the performance of police teams and said that operations will be continued against those who possess illegal weapons.